Jayasurya Denies Allegations Amid ED Probe Into Investment Scheme Scandal

Jayasurya and his wife Saritha were questioned by the ED regarding a money laundering investigation linked to an investment scheme. The actor maintains that all financial activities were legal, denying fresh summons claims. The probe stems from allegations involving Rahim, who suggested funds were diverted to the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:16 IST
Jayasurya Denies Allegations Amid ED Probe Into Investment Scheme Scandal
Jayasurya
  Country:
  India

Actor Jayasurya and his wife Saritha have been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering investigation. The probe centers around the online investment scheme 'Save Box', allegedly run by Swathi Rahim, who faces multiple fraud accusations.

Jayasurya, a major figure in this inquiry due to his role as a brand ambassador, insists that all his financial dealings were legitimate. He expressed disbelief at being held accountable for the actions of those who approached him for endorsements. Having appeared before the ED in response to summons, he refutes recent reports of additional requests for his testimony.

The investigation has revealed that funds collected under the scheme might have been funneled into the film industry. Allegations indicate that Jayasurya received payments both via banking channels and cash for his endorsement, with substantial amounts allegedly reaching him and his wife through Save Box Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

