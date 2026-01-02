Trump Warns Iran: USA Ready to Intervene

In a statement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong warnings against Iran, addressing any potential threats to peaceful protesters. Trump emphasized the ready position of the United States to intervene if any violence ensues.

The declaration came through Trump's Truth Social platform, where he stated, 'We are locked and loaded and ready to go'.

This affirmation underscores the U.S. administration's commitment to defend the rights and safety of individuals protesting peacefully in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)