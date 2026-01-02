Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record Production Milestone in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced a milestone achievement on Friday, recording a production of 22.55 lakh units for the year 2025, which constitutes a remarkable 9.3 percent growth over the preceding year.

This achievement marks the second year in a row that the automotive giant has surpassed the 20 lakh units production mark, as stated in the company's release. The production figures account for domestic sales, exports, and OEM supplies.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi credited the impressive production scale to the dedication of Maruti Suzuki's workforce and the strong alliances with supplier partners. The high level of localization has been pivotal in maintaining quality and showcasing the nation's automotive manufacturing prowess. The top models produced this year include Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga.