Tamil Nadu's Industrial Surge: A Dravidian Model Success

Tamil Nadu has made significant strides in industrial growth, securing 270 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various corporations, leading to investments worth Rs 2.07 lakh crore in 2025, announced Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa.

These agreements are expected to generate over 4 lakh jobs, marking another milestone for the 'Dravidian Model,' which emphasizes industrial decentralization across the state. Investment conclaves extended beyond Chennai, broadening the regional distribution of economic prosperity.

The minister highlighted sector-specific policies as pivotal, particularly in aerospace, defence, advanced electronics, and maritime manufacturing. Recognitions such as the 'Top Achiever State' under BRAP and number one in 'Ease of Doing Business' further showcase Tamil Nadu's rising global stature.