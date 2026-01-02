Delhi Assembly's New Plan: Langur Mimicry to Combat Monkey Menace

The Delhi Assembly is taking an innovative approach to tackle the persistent monkey problem plaguing its premises by hiring individuals skilled in mimicking langur sounds, officials confirmed on Friday.

This measure comes as dozens of monkeys continue creating disturbances by climbing on wires and dish antennas around the area. The Assembly's Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a tender aiming to deploy trained personnel, whose ability to imitate langur calls is considered a humane and effective way of keeping monkeys at bay, according to officials.

The plan includes bringing an actual langur to increase effectiveness and ensure the handlers work in compliance with safety norms. This effort, with a focus on humane animal control, follows past incidents where monkeys violated the Assembly's security