'Ikkis': A Cinematic Tribute to Heroic Valor

'Ikkis', led by newcomer Agastya Nanda, made an impressive Rs 7.28 crore nett on its opening day at the domestic box office. The film depicts the story of Khetarpal, who became a martyr at just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

In recognition of his extraordinary bravery and selflessness, Khetarpal was posthumously honored with the Param Vir Chakra, marking him as the youngest recipient of India's highest military accolade at that time. News of the film's substantial earnings was disclosed by the filmmakers on Instagram.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' was co-written by Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. The film features an ensemble cast including the late Dharmendra, alongside actors like Simar Bhatia and Vivan Shah.