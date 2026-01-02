Left Menu

Steady Climb: Nepal's Tourism Bounces Back Post-Pandemic

Nepal's tourism sector witnessed a 1% growth in 2025, welcoming 1.16 million tourists by air. Despite a decline in Indian visitors due to political unrest, recovery reached 97% of pre-pandemic levels. India remains Nepal's largest tourism source, followed by the US, China, the UK, and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's tourism industry marked a 1% increase in 2025, drawing 1.16 million air travelers, as reported by the country's tourism board. However, Indian tourist numbers dipped by 8% amid recent political turmoil.

A staggering 97% of pre-pandemic tourist arrival levels were achieved, signifying a resilient rebound. India retained its position as Nepal's largest source of tourists, comprising 35.2% of total arrivals, surpassing all other countries.

Despite uncertainties, the tourism sector showed growth potential, highlighting robust numbers from the US, China, the UK, and Bangladesh. As stability returns, expectations are high for continued recovery in the coming years.

