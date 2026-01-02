Steady Climb: Nepal's Tourism Bounces Back Post-Pandemic

Nepal's tourism industry marked a 1% increase in 2025, drawing 1.16 million air travelers, as reported by the country's tourism board. However, Indian tourist numbers dipped by 8% amid recent political turmoil.

A staggering 97% of pre-pandemic tourist arrival levels were achieved, signifying a resilient rebound. India retained its position as Nepal's largest source of tourists, comprising 35.2% of total arrivals, surpassing all other countries.

Despite uncertainties, the tourism sector showed growth potential, highlighting robust numbers from the US, China, the UK, and Bangladesh. As stability returns, expectations are high for continued recovery in the coming years.