Marathi Literature's Vanguard: Patil's Stand Against Cultural Erosion

During the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, president Vishwas Patil emphasized the critical role literary figures have historically played in safeguarding national, linguistic, and cultural values. In his address, Patil paid homage to Satara's literary legacy and acknowledged contributions from local writers.

Patil asserted that regardless of one's affiliation, the essence of Marathi identity must be upheld. He vowed to continue advocating for the Marathi language's enrichment and called for better representation of Marathi literature in public spaces such as bus and railway stations.

Highlighting the activist role of writers, Patil referenced historical figures like P K Atre and Majrooh Sultanpuri, who faced imprisonment for their political stances. Through these instances, Patil underscored the enduring power of literary voices in societal discourse.