Left Menu

Firefighters Save 'Chill' Labrador From Icy Pond Drama

Firefighters from Rhode Island rescued a yellow Labrador named Phoenix after he fell through thin ice on a pond. Despite the icy waters, Phoenix remained calm throughout. Both the dog and firefighters were unharmed. The incident highlighted the dangers of assuming ice safety on bodies of water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westerly | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:54 IST
Firefighters Save 'Chill' Labrador From Icy Pond Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic New Year's Day rescue, Rhode Island firefighters saved a yellow Labrador named Phoenix, who accidentally wandered onto thin ice and plunged into a pond.

Engaged early Thursday, Misquamicut and Watch Hill fire departments executed a meticulous ice rescue, safeguarding both Phoenix and rescuers from potential hypothermic conditions.

The incident reflects ongoing concerns about winter ice safety, with officials warning the public about deceptively fragile ice surfaces over water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026