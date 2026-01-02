Firefighters Save 'Chill' Labrador From Icy Pond Drama
Firefighters from Rhode Island rescued a yellow Labrador named Phoenix after he fell through thin ice on a pond. Despite the icy waters, Phoenix remained calm throughout. Both the dog and firefighters were unharmed. The incident highlighted the dangers of assuming ice safety on bodies of water.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Westerly | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic New Year's Day rescue, Rhode Island firefighters saved a yellow Labrador named Phoenix, who accidentally wandered onto thin ice and plunged into a pond.
Engaged early Thursday, Misquamicut and Watch Hill fire departments executed a meticulous ice rescue, safeguarding both Phoenix and rescuers from potential hypothermic conditions.
The incident reflects ongoing concerns about winter ice safety, with officials warning the public about deceptively fragile ice surfaces over water bodies.
