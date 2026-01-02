Firefighters Save 'Chill' Labrador From Icy Pond Drama

In a dramatic New Year's Day rescue, Rhode Island firefighters saved a yellow Labrador named Phoenix, who accidentally wandered onto thin ice and plunged into a pond.

Engaged early Thursday, Misquamicut and Watch Hill fire departments executed a meticulous ice rescue, safeguarding both Phoenix and rescuers from potential hypothermic conditions.

The incident reflects ongoing concerns about winter ice safety, with officials warning the public about deceptively fragile ice surfaces over water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)