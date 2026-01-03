Pipe Bombs and Political Turmoil: Brian Cole's Case Unfolds

In a significant ruling on Friday, a federal judge mandated that Brian Cole, charged with planting pipe bombs in Washington, should stay in custody as his legal proceedings advance. This decision comes in light of strong evidence presented by the U.S. government against Cole, whose actions the night before the January 6 Capitol attack heightened tensions and fear.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh underscored the severity of the situation in his ruling, highlighting that while the bombs did not detonate, their potential had been deeply alarming. "If the plan had succeeded, it could have caused serious property damage and harm in the heart of Washington, D.C.," Sharbaugh noted.

Despite the arguments for Cole's release, including his clean criminal record and family support, the judge found the evidence and confession of Cole admitting to the planting of the bombs compelling enough to deny bail. Federal prosecutors aim to solidify the charges with a grand jury's endorsement soon.