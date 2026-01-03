Ancient Investments: How the Greeks and Romans Built Wealth

In antiquity, investment strategies bore surprising resemblance to today's financial practices. The Greeks and Romans, devoid of stock exchanges, sought growth through tangible assets like land and art.

Sources reveal that affluent individuals preferred storing wealth in precious metals, whose values could unpredictably fluctuate, reminiscent of later market busts and booms.

Agricultural ventures offered stability, while artistic masterpieces reaped significant returns. These ancient maneuvers mirrored the complex interplay of risk and profit that defines investment today.

