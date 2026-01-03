Ancient Investments: How the Greeks and Romans Built Wealth
In ancient Greece and Rome, despite the absence of modern financial markets, a robust culture of investment thrived. People invested in gold, silver, agricultural commodities, and art to protect and grow their wealth amidst economic and political instability. Such investments, akin to today's, carried potential risks and rewards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 03-01-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 08:51 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In antiquity, investment strategies bore surprising resemblance to today's financial practices. The Greeks and Romans, devoid of stock exchanges, sought growth through tangible assets like land and art.
Sources reveal that affluent individuals preferred storing wealth in precious metals, whose values could unpredictably fluctuate, reminiscent of later market busts and booms.
Agricultural ventures offered stability, while artistic masterpieces reaped significant returns. These ancient maneuvers mirrored the complex interplay of risk and profit that defines investment today.
(With inputs from agencies.)