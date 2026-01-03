Empathy in Law: CJI Surya Kant's Call to Young Lawyers

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscored the essential role of empathy in the legal system at a convocation ceremony in Patna. Addressing young lawyers, he advised that professional ambition should not overshadow human sensitivities. Empathy, he noted, distinguishes a just society from an unjust one.

Highlighting the significance of using legal skills for the greater good, the CJI reminded lawyers of their duty towards those in dire need of justice. Referencing Bihar's historical figures who embodied fairness and ethics, he encouraged a reshaping of law to benefit underserved communities.

During his visit, the CJI laid foundation stones for new infrastructure projects at the Patna High Court, aimed at modernizing and improving the judiciary's capacity to handle increasing legal complexities. These projects include facilities to enhance administrative efficiency and technological transition within the court system.

