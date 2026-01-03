Arrest in Shocking Abduction and Assault Case

In a disturbing development, authorities have apprehended a 22-year-old man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a minor over a period of nearly two years. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

The tragic ordeal reportedly began on February 13, 2024, when the victim, then aged 16, was kidnapped from her home village under the Phephana area. Both the accused and the victim hail from the same locality, according to police reports.

The girl's grandfather played a crucial role in ending her nightmare by rescuing her from Haryana. The victim has accused the suspect of repeated assaults, prompting law enforcement officials to file charges under appropriate legal provisions. The arrest took place at Phephana railway station, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.