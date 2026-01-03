Midnight Strikes: US Captures Venezuela's Maduro in High-Stakes Operation

Early Saturday, the United States executed a significant strike on Venezuela, culminating in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The high-stakes operation, revealed by President Donald Trump on social media, involved low-flying aircraft and explosions across Caracas, the capital.

The Venezuelan government swiftly condemned the action as an 'imperialist attack,' calling citizens to rally in the streets. Amidst this turmoil, the US Federal Aviation Administration restricted American flights over Venezuelan airspace due to ongoing military activity.

This move represents a continuation of mounting US pressure on Maduro, with the Trump administration stepping up military activities following accusations of Maduro's narcoterrorism. As the international community closely watches, the future of Venezuela remains uncertain.

