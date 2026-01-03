Thrills and Traditions at Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu Kickoff
The inaugural Jallikattu event of the year saw a massive turnout in Thachankurichi village, Tamil Nadu, with over 900 bulls and about 300 bull-taming participants in attendance.
This traditional spectacle is a staple of the Pongal festivities in the state, and it attracted bulls from districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, and Sivaganga.
Dignitaries including Ministers S Regupathy, Siva V Meyyanathan, and District Collector M Aruna inaugurated the event, which promises motorcycles, bicycles, and traditional pots as prizes for successful bull-tamers and bull owners.