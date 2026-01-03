Left Menu

Thrills and Traditions at Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu Kickoff

The first Jallikattu event of the year took place in Thachankurichi village, Tamil Nadu, featuring over 900 bulls and nearly 300 participants. A significant part of the Pongal festivities, this cultural event draws global attention. Winners are determined by how long they hold onto a bull, attracting participants and audiences alike.

  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Jallikattu event of the year saw a massive turnout in Thachankurichi village, Tamil Nadu, with over 900 bulls and about 300 bull-taming participants in attendance.

This traditional spectacle is a staple of the Pongal festivities in the state, and it attracted bulls from districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, and Sivaganga.

Dignitaries including Ministers S Regupathy, Siva V Meyyanathan, and District Collector M Aruna inaugurated the event, which promises motorcycles, bicycles, and traditional pots as prizes for successful bull-tamers and bull owners.

