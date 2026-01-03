Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Safety! Himachal's Road Safety Film Fest

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department is conducting a film competition to promote road safety. This initiative, part of the National Road Safety Month observed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, invites participants across four age groups to create short films with cash prizes and certificates for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:48 IST
Lights, Camera, Safety! Himachal's Road Safety Film Fest
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has announced a film competition aimed at increasing road safety awareness among the public, officials revealed on Saturday.

In line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' initiative of observing January as 'National Road Safety Month,' the department is organizing a Road Safety Film Festival to highlight the importance of safer roads.

The contest is open to four age categories: 18-25, 25-32, 32-40, and over 40. Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 plus a trophy and certificate. Additionally, twenty awards of Rs 5,000 each will be awarded, and every participant will earn a certificate of participation.

Entrants must submit a five-minute film in Hindi or English concerning road safety by February 15, either via email at departmentoftransporthp@gmail.com or directly at the transport directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026