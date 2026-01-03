Lights, Camera, Safety! Himachal's Road Safety Film Fest

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has announced a film competition aimed at increasing road safety awareness among the public, officials revealed on Saturday.

In line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' initiative of observing January as 'National Road Safety Month,' the department is organizing a Road Safety Film Festival to highlight the importance of safer roads.

The contest is open to four age categories: 18-25, 25-32, 32-40, and over 40. Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 plus a trophy and certificate. Additionally, twenty awards of Rs 5,000 each will be awarded, and every participant will earn a certificate of participation.

Entrants must submit a five-minute film in Hindi or English concerning road safety by February 15, either via email at departmentoftransporthp@gmail.com or directly at the transport directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)