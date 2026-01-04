North Korea's Outcry Against U.S. Strikes on Venezuela
North Korea has criticized U.S. military actions in Venezuela as a severe violation of sovereignty. The condemnation was officially reported by the state news agency KCNA, with the spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry highlighting it as evidence of the U.S.'s rogue and brutal nature.
North Korea has sharply criticized recent U.S. military strikes in Venezuela, labeling them as a severe encroachment upon Venezuelan sovereignty, according to a report by the state news agency KCNA.
The statement, released on Sunday, emphasized this incident as a stark example of what North Korea sees as the rogue and brutal tendencies of the United States.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored this view, marking the event as a clear confirmation of the U.S.'s overreaching actions on the global stage.
