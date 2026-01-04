North Korea's Outcry Against U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

North Korea has sharply criticized recent U.S. military strikes in Venezuela, labeling them as a severe encroachment upon Venezuelan sovereignty, according to a report by the state news agency KCNA.

The statement, released on Sunday, emphasized this incident as a stark example of what North Korea sees as the rogue and brutal tendencies of the United States.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored this view, marking the event as a clear confirmation of the U.S.'s overreaching actions on the global stage.