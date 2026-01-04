Left Menu

North Korea's Outcry Against U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

North Korea has criticized U.S. military actions in Venezuela as a severe violation of sovereignty. The condemnation was officially reported by the state news agency KCNA, with the spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry highlighting it as evidence of the U.S.'s rogue and brutal nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has sharply criticized recent U.S. military strikes in Venezuela, labeling them as a severe encroachment upon Venezuelan sovereignty, according to a report by the state news agency KCNA.

The statement, released on Sunday, emphasized this incident as a stark example of what North Korea sees as the rogue and brutal tendencies of the United States.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored this view, marking the event as a clear confirmation of the U.S.'s overreaching actions on the global stage.

