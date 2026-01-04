AIADMK Launches Statewide Tour to Craft Public-Centric Manifesto

The AIADMK party, under the guidance of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has set its sights on creating a manifesto that resonates with the people of Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. A specially constituted manifesto committee is embarking on a 14-day tour, seeking public opinions to draft this crucial document.

The committee, formed by senior AIADMK leaders including 'Natham' R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, and R B Udhayakumar, held its inaugural meeting on manifesto preparation. Their mission: to traverse Tamil Nadu from January 7 to January 20, gathering valuable input from the public in various districts.

During this tour, the committee aims to draft a manifesto that is both comprehensive and people-centric, reflecting the feedback collected from a wide array of sources. Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged district secretaries to facilitate public interactions, ensuring all voices are heard in shaping the party's vision for development and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)