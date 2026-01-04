Bygone Buffalo Battle: Unique Medical Panel Settles Livestock Dispute in Kota
In Kota, authorities settled a buffalo ownership dispute involving two men, resolved only after a veterinary board's examination. Ram Lal claimed the buffalo and calf he saw in Indrajit Kewat's possession were his, but Indrajit insisted they belonged to him. Ultimately, veterinary experts supported Lal's claim.
- Country:
- India
A remarkable scene unfolded in Kota when local authorities were drawn into a unique buffalo ownership dispute between two men. The resolution, which hinged upon a veterinary board's assessment, highlights the complexities of livestock claims.
The incident began when Ram Lal from Narayan Vihar reported his buffalo and calf missing. He identified the animals in Indrajit Kewat's possession at a nearby enclosure. Lal insisted the animals were his, leading to escalating tensions.
As arguments intensified, both parties appeared at the Kunhadi police station. With conflicting claims regarding the buffalo's age, police sought a veterinary opinion. The medical examination decisively confirmed the buffalo was younger than Indrajit claimed, affirming Lal's ownership.
