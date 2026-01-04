Stars Align: Pausini Set for Olympics Opener and 'Top Gun' Triumphs in Court

Italian singer and songwriter Laura Pausini is confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Organizers announced on Friday that Pausini, renowned internationally for her contributions to music, will headline the prestigious event.

In more entertainment news, a federal appeals court in the United States has ruled in favor of the 2022 blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The court found that the film did not infringe on a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original 'Top Gun' movie.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that 'Maverick,' produced by Paramount Pictures, bore no substantial similarity to Ehud Yonay's article about the U.S. Navy's Top Gun fighter pilot school, solidifying the film's continued success.

