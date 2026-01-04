Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Pausini's Olympic Debut and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Win

Italian singer Laura Pausini will perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Meanwhile, a U.S. appeals court ruled against a copyright claim on the 2022 film 'Top Gun: Maverick', stating it did not infringe on the 1983 article that inspired the original film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 10:28 IST
In a bright spotlight on international entertainment, Italian singer Laura Pausini will grace the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, as confirmed by the event organizers. Pausini is renowned for her role in taking Italian music to global heights, making her participation a noteworthy element of the upcoming Olympic festivities.

In other entertainment news, the highly acclaimed 2022 film 'Top Gun: Maverick' secured a legal victory as the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, ruled in favor of the blockbuster. The court concluded that the movie did not infringe upon the original 1983 article by Ehud Yonay, which inspired the 1986 'Top Gun' film.

This decision assures that the Tom Cruise-led film stands clear from any copyright controversy, solidifying its place as a top draw in modern cinema. Paramount Pictures, which produced 'Maverick,' can continue to promote the film without legal embroilment.

