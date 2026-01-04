Left Menu

Thalaivar 173: A Cinematic Dream Fulfilled

Filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi is set to direct Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 173', produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran. Announcing the film's release around Pongal 2027, Chakaravarthi expressed gratitude and shared his long-held dream of directing the superstar, pledging to work passionately on the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:12 IST
Thalaivar 173: A Cinematic Dream Fulfilled
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has embarked on a thrilling journey to direct the legendary actor Rajinikanth in the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 173'.

The movie, produced by industry veterans Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banner of RaajKamal Films International, is slated for a grand release around Pongal in 2027. Kamal Haasan announced the exciting project with an enthusiastic post on social media.

Cibi Chakaravarthi, in a heartfelt note, expressed his deep gratitude and the fulfillment of his long-held dream to direct his idol, Rajinikanth. He credited his relentless passion for leading him to this milestone moment and promised to dedicate his efforts wholly to the film, enhancing his collaboration with colleagues like Anirudh Ravichander.

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Lead Assam's Congress Election Push

 India
2
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
3
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026