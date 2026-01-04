Thalaivar 173: A Cinematic Dream Fulfilled

Renowned filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has embarked on a thrilling journey to direct the legendary actor Rajinikanth in the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 173'.

The movie, produced by industry veterans Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banner of RaajKamal Films International, is slated for a grand release around Pongal in 2027. Kamal Haasan announced the exciting project with an enthusiastic post on social media.

Cibi Chakaravarthi, in a heartfelt note, expressed his deep gratitude and the fulfillment of his long-held dream to direct his idol, Rajinikanth. He credited his relentless passion for leading him to this milestone moment and promised to dedicate his efforts wholly to the film, enhancing his collaboration with colleagues like Anirudh Ravichander.