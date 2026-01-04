LeanSpark: Transforming Scarcity into Innovation

'LeanSpark', penned by Jaideep Prabhu, Mukesh Sud, and Priyank Narayan, proposes a revolutionary model for innovation by blending frugality with adaptability.

The authors offer compelling narratives demonstrating how India's unique innovation strategies can drive efficiency and value worldwide, while maintaining ethical standards and conserving resources.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 'LeanSpark' illustrates real-world examples showing how organizations with limited resources can achieve scalable, sustainable, and impactful innovation.

