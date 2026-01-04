Left Menu

LeanSpark: Transforming Scarcity into Innovation

LeanSpark, a new book by Jaideep Prabhu, Mukesh Sud, and Priyank Narayan, introduces a modern innovation framework blending frugality with adaptability. It highlights how India's frugal model can inspire global organizations to innovate quickly, reduce costs, and enhance value without exhausting resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'LeanSpark', penned by Jaideep Prabhu, Mukesh Sud, and Priyank Narayan, proposes a revolutionary model for innovation by blending frugality with adaptability.

The authors offer compelling narratives demonstrating how India's unique innovation strategies can drive efficiency and value worldwide, while maintaining ethical standards and conserving resources.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 'LeanSpark' illustrates real-world examples showing how organizations with limited resources can achieve scalable, sustainable, and impactful innovation.

