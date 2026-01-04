Left Menu

Families Demand Justice After Goa Nightclub Tragedy

Families of the Goa nightclub fire victims protested in Delhi, calling for the death penalty for club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The brothers are accused of causing a fire that killed 25 and injured 50 during a dance party at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, Goa.

On Sunday, the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Goa nightclub fire gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand justice.

The demonstrators called for the death penalty for club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, whom they hold responsible for the blaze that resulted in 25 fatalities.

The fire erupted last December at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub during a dance party. The brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the incident but have since been returned to India and are in police custody.

