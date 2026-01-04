Left Menu

Celebrating Hindi's Global Impact at Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 in Beijing

The Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 event in Beijing, organized by the Indian Embassy, saw participation from various Chinese universities. The event highlighted Hindi's role as a global language and cultural bridge between India and China, celebrated with performances and competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:05 IST
Celebrating Hindi's Global Impact at Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 in Beijing
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian Embassy in Beijing played host to the Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations, attracting teachers and students from major Chinese universities. The event served as a platform for showcasing the growing importance of the Hindi language as a key cultural bridge between India and China.

Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat emphasized Hindi's expanding global influence and its role in fostering understanding between the two nations. Dr. Jiang Jingkui from Tsinghua University provided insights on how learning Hindi can enhance comprehension of India's diverse culture.

The event was marked by a series of competitions, with accolades given for story writing, poetry, and short videos. The spirit of the celebrations was further enlivened by vibrant cultural performances and Bollywood song renditions by Chinese students.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

 India
2
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments

New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Devel...

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

 India
4
Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026