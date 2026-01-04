Celebrating Hindi's Global Impact at Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 in Beijing

The Indian Embassy in Beijing played host to the Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations, attracting teachers and students from major Chinese universities. The event served as a platform for showcasing the growing importance of the Hindi language as a key cultural bridge between India and China.

Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat emphasized Hindi's expanding global influence and its role in fostering understanding between the two nations. Dr. Jiang Jingkui from Tsinghua University provided insights on how learning Hindi can enhance comprehension of India's diverse culture.

The event was marked by a series of competitions, with accolades given for story writing, poetry, and short videos. The spirit of the celebrations was further enlivened by vibrant cultural performances and Bollywood song renditions by Chinese students.