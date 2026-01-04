Dharam Gokhool Celebrates Telugu's Global Impact at World Conference

At the Third World Telugu Conference in Guntur district, Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool celebrated Telugu as more than just a language, calling it a living civilisation with profound spiritual roots. He described the event as a milestone that unites the global Telugu diaspora.

Gokhool highlighted Telugu culture's significant contribution to Mauritius' multicultural society, underscoring the strong people-to-people ties with India. The conference also marks the approach of 2026, a year linked to reflection and renewal, paralleling the Ugadi festival celebrated in Mauritius.

Telugu has evolved from a regional dialect to a worldwide presence, spoken in over 50 countries. Gokhool welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations and praised the Telugu community's role in Mauritius' nation-building efforts and its education system, which teaches Telugu at all levels.

