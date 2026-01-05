Critics Choice Awards Pays Tribute to Late Icon Rob Reiner
The late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were honored posthumously at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, following their tragic murder. Host Chelsea Handler remembered Rob's warmth and humanitarian work, as their son faces charges in connection with their deaths.
- Country:
- United States
In an emotional tribute at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, the late filmmaker Rob Reiner was honored posthumously, just weeks after he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found murdered. Chelsea Handler, hosting the event, led the tribute with heartfelt words.
Handler described Reiner as 'the nicest guy in Hollywood,' recalling his infectious humor and profound focus in conversations. Her comments were met with a standing ovation, reflecting the deep affection held by industry peers, while she highlighted the Reiners' enduring commitment to humanitarian causes.
The somber event follows the arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged with their murder. Scheduled for arraignment on January 7, the case unfolds amidst the awards celebration of film and television at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica.
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Hunt for Ex-Boyfriend as Indian Woman Found Murdered
Gangster's Arrest Thwarts Murder Plot in Bareilly Clash Case
Unity and Harmony: Omar Abdullah's Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh
Political Uproar: BJP vs Congress Over Ankita Murder Case
Tragedy in Greater Noida: South Korean National Murdered by Partner