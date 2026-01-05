Critics Choice Awards Pays Tribute to Late Icon Rob Reiner

In an emotional tribute at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, the late filmmaker Rob Reiner was honored posthumously, just weeks after he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found murdered. Chelsea Handler, hosting the event, led the tribute with heartfelt words.

Handler described Reiner as 'the nicest guy in Hollywood,' recalling his infectious humor and profound focus in conversations. Her comments were met with a standing ovation, reflecting the deep affection held by industry peers, while she highlighted the Reiners' enduring commitment to humanitarian causes.

The somber event follows the arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged with their murder. Scheduled for arraignment on January 7, the case unfolds amidst the awards celebration of film and television at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica.