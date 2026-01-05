Left Menu

Critics Choice Awards Pays Tribute to Late Icon Rob Reiner

The late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were honored posthumously at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, following their tragic murder. Host Chelsea Handler remembered Rob's warmth and humanitarian work, as their son faces charges in connection with their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:10 IST
Critics Choice Awards Pays Tribute to Late Icon Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an emotional tribute at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, the late filmmaker Rob Reiner was honored posthumously, just weeks after he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found murdered. Chelsea Handler, hosting the event, led the tribute with heartfelt words.

Handler described Reiner as 'the nicest guy in Hollywood,' recalling his infectious humor and profound focus in conversations. Her comments were met with a standing ovation, reflecting the deep affection held by industry peers, while she highlighted the Reiners' enduring commitment to humanitarian causes.

The somber event follows the arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged with their murder. Scheduled for arraignment on January 7, the case unfolds amidst the awards celebration of film and television at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica.

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

 Global
2
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
3
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
4
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026