Global Call to Preserve Rath Yatra Tradition

A recent conclave in Puri, Odisha, has taken a firm stand against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for its 'untimely' Rath Yatra celebrations held worldwide. More than 24 countries were represented at the event, which aimed to raise global awareness about maintaining traditional timing as prescribed in Hindu scriptures.

Shree Jagannath Chintan and Chetana Worldwide (SJCCW) organized the three-day event, which saw eminent personalities like Puri Shankaracharya and Gajapati Maharaja, Dibyasingha Deb, addressing the concerns. A key point highlighted was that the Rath Yatra should adhere strictly to the Hindu scriptures, drawing criticism from various corners.

Deb further underscored the cultural sensitivities by opposing the naming of a replica Jagannath temple in West Bengal as 'Jagannath Dham,' maintaining that only Puri holds that designation. This ongoing dispute with ISKCON reflects deeper issues of cultural preservation and ritual authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)