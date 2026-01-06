Left Menu

Euro Zone Economy Boosted by Strong Service Sector Amid Manufacturing Slump

The euro zone economy ended 2025 with its strongest quarterly growth in over two years, driven by robust services despite a manufacturing decline. The Purchasing Managers' Index indicated continuous expansion each month. In 2026, moderate growth in services and increased demand in manufacturing is expected, with economic growth possibly exceeding 1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:32 IST
Euro Zone Economy Boosted by Strong Service Sector Amid Manufacturing Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro zone economy recorded its strongest quarterly expansion in over two years, propelled by a resilient services sector counterbalancing a manufacturing slump. Key economic indicators noted a steady overall growth throughout 2025, despite challenges such as U.S. tariffs impacting European imports.

The HCOB's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index, an important marker of economic health, dropped to 51.5 in December from a previous high of 52.8, yet it remained above the critical 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. This reflects the zone's consistent monthly expansion in 2025, a feat last accomplished in 2019.

Despite the manufacturing sector's lag, service sector vitality and anticipated manufacturing demand in defense and construction are predicted to support economic growth, potentially exceeding 1% in 2026. Input cost inflation rose significantly, causing the European Central Bank to maintain a cautious approach to interest rates, focusing on inflation control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Campaigns to Educate Karnataka on VB-G RAM G Act

BJP Campaigns to Educate Karnataka on VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Madras HC Upholds Karthigai Deepam Tradition at Thirupparankundram Hill

Madras HC Upholds Karthigai Deepam Tradition at Thirupparankundram Hill

 India
3
Resilient Afghan Trade: A Shift from Pakistan to Central Asia

Resilient Afghan Trade: A Shift from Pakistan to Central Asia

 Afghanistan
4
CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand

CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026