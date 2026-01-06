Adityanath Defends New VB GRAM G Law, Criticizes Opposition

In a strong critique of the Congress and INDIA bloc, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the newly enacted VB GRAM G law on Tuesday, accusing opponents of exploiting government resources for decades while neglecting the impoverished. His remarks came during a crucial media briefing about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), introduced as a replacement for MGNREGA.

The legislation, defined by Adityanath as a pivotal move for village-focused growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, has reportedly been designed to deliver transparent reforms, expand work guarantees to 125 days, ensure swift payments, and bestow legal rights to unemployment benefits. He argued that these tactical changes serve to rejuvenate the rural economy, aid farmers, and build permanent infrastructure in the countryside.

Adityanath asserted that the previous MGNREGA initiative failed to produce sustainable outcomes due to systemic issues like fake job entries and pervasive corruption. With supportive measures during agricultural peak seasons and a robust mandate for job creation, the new law seeks to overcome these obstacles and fortify rural livelihoods, he affirmed. Adityanath expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and the NDA for their backing in forging ahead with such reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)