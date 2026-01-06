Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Poised to Surpass Leadership Milestone Amid Leadership Speculation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expresses confidence in completing his term amid leadership speculation. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar wishes him well, dismissing media-driven confusion. As Siddaramaiah matches the record of longest-serving CM Devaraj Urs, focus intensifies on rumored power-sharing deals within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:34 IST
Siddaramaiah Poised to Surpass Leadership Milestone Amid Leadership Speculation
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his confidence in serving a full five-year term amid growing leadership speculation and a supposed power-sharing deal.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has publicly wished Siddaramaiah well, dismissing concerns as media-driven confusion. He congratulated the CM on equaling the tenure of former longest-serving CM Devaraj Urs and wished him health and success.

This leadership speculation gains momentum as Siddaramaiah reaches key milestones and the government hits its mid-term point, prompting debates about a potential shift in leadership within the Congress party.

TRENDING

1
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
2
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia
3
Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026