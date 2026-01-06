Siddaramaiah Poised to Surpass Leadership Milestone Amid Leadership Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his confidence in serving a full five-year term amid growing leadership speculation and a supposed power-sharing deal.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has publicly wished Siddaramaiah well, dismissing concerns as media-driven confusion. He congratulated the CM on equaling the tenure of former longest-serving CM Devaraj Urs and wished him health and success.

This leadership speculation gains momentum as Siddaramaiah reaches key milestones and the government hits its mid-term point, prompting debates about a potential shift in leadership within the Congress party.