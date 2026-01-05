Left Menu

India Boosts Maritime Strength with 'Samudra Pratap' Commissioning

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned 'Samudra Pratap', the Indian Coast Guard's first indigenously-built pollution control vessel. The vessel, designed and manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited, highlights India's maritime ambitions and underscores the significant participation of women in maritime roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:34 IST
In a significant stride towards self-reliance in maritime capabilities, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's first homegrown pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', at Goa. The 114.5-metre vessel, developed by Goa Shipyard Limited, underscores India's growing prowess in indigenous shipbuilding.

'Samudra Pratap' is equipped to tackle marine pollution, enforce maritime laws, conduct search and rescue operations, and protect India's Exclusive Economic Zone. The vessel boasts impressive capabilities with a speed exceeding 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, marking it a vital asset for maritime enforcement.

Highlighting the nation's commitment to maritime responsibility, Defence Minister Singh emphasized shared heritage in marine resources and women's empowerment in maritime roles. He praised the Coast Guard for appointing women to key positions and training them for frontline duties, reinforcing India's dedication to gender inclusivity.

