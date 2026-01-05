Left Menu

Ariana Grande Set to Shine with 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' Return

Ariana Grande has announced her return to touring after six years, with the Eternal Sunshine Tour. During the Critics Choice Awards, she expressed excitement for the tour while reflecting on her role in Wicked: For Good. Grande emphasizes her unchanged persona and cherishes her friendship with co-star Bowen Yang.

Ariana Grande (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United States

Renowned singer and actor Ariana Grande has revealed plans for her much-anticipated return to the stage, marking an end to her six-year touring hiatus. Speaking at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, Grande unveiled details about her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

In an exclusive interview with E! News outside the Barker Hangar, Grande shared her enthusiasm for the tour and mentioned her extensive preparation, despite choosing to keep some specifics under wraps. As she wraps up her promotional commitments for Wicked: For Good, Grande reflects on the unchanged essence of her artistic identity.

Further highlighting her camaraderie with Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, Grande recently supported him during his farewell episode of Saturday Night Live, expressing appreciation for their enduring friendship. As the chapter of her involvement in Wicked concludes, Grande looks forward to bringing her work to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

