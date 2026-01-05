Ariana Grande Set to Shine with 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' Return

Renowned singer and actor Ariana Grande has revealed plans for her much-anticipated return to the stage, marking an end to her six-year touring hiatus. Speaking at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, Grande unveiled details about her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

In an exclusive interview with E! News outside the Barker Hangar, Grande shared her enthusiasm for the tour and mentioned her extensive preparation, despite choosing to keep some specifics under wraps. As she wraps up her promotional commitments for Wicked: For Good, Grande reflects on the unchanged essence of her artistic identity.

Further highlighting her camaraderie with Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, Grande recently supported him during his farewell episode of Saturday Night Live, expressing appreciation for their enduring friendship. As the chapter of her involvement in Wicked concludes, Grande looks forward to bringing her work to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)