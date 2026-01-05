Left Menu

Legacy of Resilience: Remembering Eva Schloss, Holocaust Survivor and Educator

Eva Schloss, Auschwitz survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank, died at 96. A tireless advocate for Holocaust education, she co-founded the Anne Frank Trust UK and influenced countless lives with her message of resilience, understanding, and peace, leaving behind a legacy of education and remembrance.

Legacy of Resilience: Remembering Eva Schloss, Holocaust Survivor and Educator
Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss, stepsister to Anne Frank and prominent Holocaust educator, has passed away at the age of 96 in London. As announced by the Anne Frank Trust UK, where she served as honorary president, Schloss died on Saturday.

Known for her resilience and advocacy, Schloss co-founded the Anne Frank Trust alongside others to combat prejudice and promote understanding. Britain's King Charles III expressed his admiration for Schloss, highlighting her dedication to countering hatred and championing education about the Holocaust.

Born in Vienna in 1929, Schloss fled the Nazis to Amsterdam, only to later endure the horrors of Auschwitz. Her post-war life in the UK was dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust. Until her passing, she continued to speak globally, inspiring others with messages of kindness and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

