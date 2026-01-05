Left Menu

Turning the Page: Delhi's Library Initiative Empowers Communities

The Delhi government plans to open libraries in all Assembly constituencies to promote reading, particularly among youth from economically weaker sections. The initiative involves NGOs setting up libraries with government grants, focusing on providing reading materials and creating conducive reading environments.

Updated: 05-01-2026 18:25 IST
The Delhi government has announced a plan to foster reading habits by establishing libraries across all Assembly constituencies, focusing particularly on youth from economically weaker backgrounds. This initiative is in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), crucial in creating community reading spaces.

The Department of Art, Culture and Language has outlined the government's proposal under the ''Bhagidari'' scheme, aiming to set up one or two libraries per constituency. NGOs involved in the project are responsible for providing adequate space and must ensure that the libraries can accommodate at least 30 readers at a time.

For the first year, eligible NGOs will receive a government grant-in-aid of Rs 1.03 lakh, allocated for furniture, reading materials, and staff honorarium. From the second year onwards, a reduced grant of Rs 40,000 will prioritize purchasing newspapers and magazines. The libraries must meet health and safety standards, and any misuse of funds could result in grant withdrawal.

