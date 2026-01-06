Shaken But Secure: Japan's Resilient Infrastructure Amidst Chugoku Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's western Chugoku region on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Following the initial tremor, a series of aftershocks were recorded, though no lethal tsunami threat was issued.

The epicenter was located in eastern Shimane prefecture, a region close to the Shimane Nuclear Power Station operated by Chugoku Electric Power. The Nuclear Regulation Authority assured that there were no anomalies at the nuclear plant, which is situated approximately 32 kilometers from the seismic origin.

The earthquake, possessing a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan's 1-7 scale, caused significant disruption, including the temporary suspension of Shinkansen bullet train services between Shin-Osaka and Hakata. Japan's meticulous earthquake preparedness bolstered safety, with authorities swiftly responding to ensure civilian protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)