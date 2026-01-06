Left Menu

Touadéra Secures Third Term Amid Contested Central African Republic Elections

Central African Republic President, Faustin Archange Touadéra, won a controversial third term amid boycotts by major opposition coalitions and allegations of election malpractice. Despite the political tension, 2.4 million citizens voted in a historic election. Security concerns persist, with external influences from Russian and Rwandan entities impacting the national landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 06-01-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:29 IST
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra has won a third term in office following a contentious election that saw significant opposition boycotts and allegations of electoral malpractice. The provisional results show Touadéra secured 76.15% of the vote, despite calls for a boycott from the main opposition coalition.

This election was notable for allowing citizens to vote simultaneously for all tiers of government, a first for the country, with 2.4 million citizens registered to vote. However, the political climate was marred by protests from opposition candidates who claim there was widespread fraud during the election.

The Central African Republic's political scene remains complicated, with security concerns and external influences from groups like the Russian Wagner and regional powers such as Rwanda. The United Nations peacekeeping mission is also reporting challenges due to financial constraints.

