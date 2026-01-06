Travis Head's Knock Powers Australia at Ashes

Travis Head showcased spectacular form by scoring his third century of the series, positioning Australia at 281 for three in reply to England's 384, as the teams headed to lunch on day three of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Head was unbeaten on 162 and will resume with Australian skipper Steve Smith, aiming to further reduce the 103-run deficit. His century came off 105 balls, marked by a sublime cover drive, and included surviving a boundary catch attempt by Will Jacks at 121.

Meanwhile, England exhausted their final review in an attempt to dismiss nightwatchman Michael Neser, which failed. Brydon Carse eventually claimed Neser's wicket at 24 runs. Australia began the day at 166-2 and are leading the series 3-1, with the Ashes urn retained.