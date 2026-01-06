Left Menu

Travis Head's Knock Powers Australia at Ashes

Travis Head scored his third century of the series, helping Australia reach 281-3 in response to England's 384 at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the fifth Ashes Test. Australia leads the series 3-1, securing the Ashes urn. Head will continue alongside Steve Smith, looking to close the run deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:09 IST
Travis Head's Knock Powers Australia at Ashes
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head showcased spectacular form by scoring his third century of the series, positioning Australia at 281 for three in reply to England's 384, as the teams headed to lunch on day three of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Head was unbeaten on 162 and will resume with Australian skipper Steve Smith, aiming to further reduce the 103-run deficit. His century came off 105 balls, marked by a sublime cover drive, and included surviving a boundary catch attempt by Will Jacks at 121.

Meanwhile, England exhausted their final review in an attempt to dismiss nightwatchman Michael Neser, which failed. Brydon Carse eventually claimed Neser's wicket at 24 runs. Australia began the day at 166-2 and are leading the series 3-1, with the Ashes urn retained.

TRENDING

1
Asian Stocks Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Oil Moves

Asian Stocks Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Oil Moves

 Global
2
Tributes Pour in as Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away at 81

Tributes Pour in as Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away at 81

 India
3
Shifting Gears: UK Market Tailwinds and Political Turbulence

Shifting Gears: UK Market Tailwinds and Political Turbulence

 Global
4
Quake Strikes Shimane Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat

Quake Strikes Shimane Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026