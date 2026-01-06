Left Menu

Trial of Gojek Co-founder Unveils Alleged Corruption in Indonesian Chromebook Project

Nadiem Anwar Makarim, co-founder of Gojek and former Indonesian minister, faces trial over alleged corruption involving a USD 125 billion Chromebook project for schools. Accusations include personal financial gain and misuse of public funds, with prosecutors pushing for a life sentence. Makarim denies all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:14 IST
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian legal system is grappling with a high-profile case as Nadiem Anwar Makarim, the co-founder of Gojek, faces allegations of corruption. Accused of mismanaging a USD 125 billion government project for supplying Chromebooks to schools, the trial opened amidst national scrutiny.

Makarim, apprehended on September 7, held office as the education minister when the alleged financial misconduct emerged. Charges suggest he preferred Google's Chromebooks despite technical recommendations, swayed by potential personal interests including financial ties with Google investments in Gojek's parent company.

Prosecutors allege Makarim's role in steering the wide-reaching educational procurement primarily served his financial interests, exploiting state resources and neglecting necessary educational factors. The defense challenges these claims by arguing his involvement was primarily policy-driven, disconnecting him from the procurement's execution. The court's decision carries significant implications for Indonesia's political and business environment.

