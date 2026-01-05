Left Menu

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Hits $1 Billion

James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has achieved a milestone by surpassing $1 billion in global box office sales. This marks the director's fourth film to cross the billion-dollar threshold. The movie, set in the fictional world of Pandora, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:29 IST
Following a robust box office performance, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' directed by James Cameron, has topped $1 billion in global ticket sales. The science-fiction fantasy film returns viewers to the enchanting world of Pandora.

Celebrated for its visual brilliance, the movie is now Cameron's fourth to join the billion-dollar club. Walt Disney Studios confirmed the news on Sunday.

This achievement underscores the sustained appeal and allure of the 'Avatar' series, captivating global audiences with its cinematic magic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

