'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Hits $1 Billion

Following a robust box office performance, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' directed by James Cameron, has topped $1 billion in global ticket sales. The science-fiction fantasy film returns viewers to the enchanting world of Pandora.

Celebrated for its visual brilliance, the movie is now Cameron's fourth to join the billion-dollar club. Walt Disney Studios confirmed the news on Sunday.

This achievement underscores the sustained appeal and allure of the 'Avatar' series, captivating global audiences with its cinematic magic.

