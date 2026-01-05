Odisha Activists Rally for Sparrow Conservation with Artificial Nests

On National Bird Day, wildlife activists in Odisha's Basudevpur village took significant steps to conserve house sparrows by installing eco-friendly artificial nests in several homes. The initiative aims to counteract the declining sparrow population by providing safe breeding spaces and raising awareness of sparrows' ecological roles.

Led by Sagar Kumar Patra, president of Anchalika Bikash Parishad, activists have successfully distributed over 6,000 nests across 40 villages in Ganjam district. Local women have shown particular interest in this conservation effort, with an increasing demand for more nests as the sparrow numbers flourish.

Since its launch in 2012, the sparrow conservation drive has sparked significant community involvement, with villagers supplying food and protection for the birds. The project's success highlights the impact of local initiatives in wildlife conservation, as demonstrated by the multiple-fold increase in sparrow populations.

