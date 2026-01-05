Left Menu

Odisha Activists Rally for Sparrow Conservation with Artificial Nests

In celebration of National Bird Day, wildlife activists in Odisha's Basudevpur village have installed artificial nests to help conserve house sparrows. Initiated by Anchalika Bikash Parishad, over 6,000 nests have been placed across 40 villages, significantly boosting local sparrow populations with community involvement.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:17 IST
  • India

On National Bird Day, wildlife activists in Odisha's Basudevpur village took significant steps to conserve house sparrows by installing eco-friendly artificial nests in several homes. The initiative aims to counteract the declining sparrow population by providing safe breeding spaces and raising awareness of sparrows' ecological roles.

Led by Sagar Kumar Patra, president of Anchalika Bikash Parishad, activists have successfully distributed over 6,000 nests across 40 villages in Ganjam district. Local women have shown particular interest in this conservation effort, with an increasing demand for more nests as the sparrow numbers flourish.

Since its launch in 2012, the sparrow conservation drive has sparked significant community involvement, with villagers supplying food and protection for the birds. The project's success highlights the impact of local initiatives in wildlife conservation, as demonstrated by the multiple-fold increase in sparrow populations.

