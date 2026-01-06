Rado's New Campaign: A Harmonious Convergence of Elegance and Adventure

In a bold move, Swiss watchmaker Rado has launched a new campaign featuring its global ambassadors, Bollywood icons Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. The campaign blends two distinct yet complementary worlds, capturing the essence of Rado's timeless elegance and innovative spirit.

Katrina's portrayal is set against an ethereal backdrop of architectural curves and soft light, reflecting her distinctive elegance. She dons a Rado Centrix Diamonds, adding sparkle to the campaign's theme of grace and sophistication. Meanwhile, Hrithik's setting is a stark contrast, marked by rugged volcanic formations symbolizing his adventurous nature. The campaign showcases him with a Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, representing resilience and character.

Central to the campaign is the Rado anchor, a symbol of precision and connection, harmoniously bringing together the diverse paths of these two personalities. Through this artistic narrative, Rado reaffirms its commitment to craftsmanship and the art of connecting worlds, inviting enthusiasts to embark on an enriching journey with each watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)