Left Menu

Rado's New Campaign: A Harmonious Convergence of Elegance and Adventure

Rado brings global ambassadors Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in a captivating campaign highlighting the marriage of contrasting energies. Set against symbolic backdrops that mirror their unique traits, the campaign underscores Rado's philosophy of connection and unity through its renowned anchor symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:46 IST
Rado's New Campaign: A Harmonious Convergence of Elegance and Adventure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Swiss watchmaker Rado has launched a new campaign featuring its global ambassadors, Bollywood icons Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. The campaign blends two distinct yet complementary worlds, capturing the essence of Rado's timeless elegance and innovative spirit.

Katrina's portrayal is set against an ethereal backdrop of architectural curves and soft light, reflecting her distinctive elegance. She dons a Rado Centrix Diamonds, adding sparkle to the campaign's theme of grace and sophistication. Meanwhile, Hrithik's setting is a stark contrast, marked by rugged volcanic formations symbolizing his adventurous nature. The campaign showcases him with a Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, representing resilience and character.

Central to the campaign is the Rado anchor, a symbol of precision and connection, harmoniously bringing together the diverse paths of these two personalities. Through this artistic narrative, Rado reaffirms its commitment to craftsmanship and the art of connecting worlds, inviting enthusiasts to embark on an enriching journey with each watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026