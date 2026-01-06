Madras HC Upholds Tradition: Lamp-Lighting on Thirupparankundram Hill Sanctioned

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench confirmed a single judge's decision to permit lamp-lighting on Thirupparankundram Hill, branding the DMK government's arguments against it as 'ridiculous.' Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan cited the lack of evidence suggesting the practice would disturb public peace.

The court highlighted that the stone pillar, or Deepathoon, is part of the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple's assets, emphasizing the tradition's long-standing presence. It rebuffed claims that Agama Sastra prohibits such practices away from the sanctum sanctorum.

The Tamil Nadu government voiced intentions to appeal the verdict. Meanwhile, the court mandated restrictions on public access during the lamp-lighting, compelling coordination with the ASI and local authorities for event supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)