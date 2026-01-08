Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Set Sights on Viksit Bharat 2026

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha virtually launched a youth contingent for the 29th National Youth Festival in Delhi. Sinha emphasized youth as a mindset focused on courage and change, urging the young leaders to make dreams their priority and develop leadership by creating opportunities for others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 00:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Set Sights on Viksit Bharat 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually launched a 53-member youth team set to participate in the upcoming 29th National Youth Festival in Delhi.

Addressing the participants, Sinha highlighted that youthfulness transcends age, urging that mindset, courage, and curiosity are key to bringing about societal change.

The festival, rebranded as 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue,' coincides with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, aiming to empower young leaders to focus on character, leadership, and discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Immigration Crackdown Sparks Minneapolis Outrage

Controversial Immigration Crackdown Sparks Minneapolis Outrage

 Global
2
PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

 Global
3
Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

 Global
4
AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026