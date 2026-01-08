Jammu and Kashmir Youth Set Sights on Viksit Bharat 2026

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually launched a 53-member youth team set to participate in the upcoming 29th National Youth Festival in Delhi.

Addressing the participants, Sinha highlighted that youthfulness transcends age, urging that mindset, courage, and curiosity are key to bringing about societal change.

The festival, rebranded as 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue,' coincides with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, aiming to empower young leaders to focus on character, leadership, and discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)