Suresh Kalmadi: A Legacy of Politics and Sports

Suresh Kalmadi, a veteran Congress leader and former Union minister, died in Pune at 81. Widely recognized for his extensive involvement in Indian politics and sports, Kalmadi passed away after a prolonged illness. He left behind a legacy intertwined with both acclaim and controversy.

Kalmadi served as Union Minister of State for Railways and helmed the Indian Olympic Association for many years. Under his leadership, significant sports events, like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, were organized. His arrest in 2011 for alleged corruption clouded his tenure but was recently cleared by authorities.

Known for transforming Pune into an IT and sports hub, Kalmadi initiated the Pune Festival and Pune International Marathon. He was also instrumental in the Pune Metro project, securing considerable central funding. Leaders from all parties mourn his passing, marking the loss of an influential figure.