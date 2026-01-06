Left Menu

Hooda Urges Haryana's Inclusion in 2030 Commonwealth Games Amid Funding, Infrastructure Concerns

Congress MP Deepender Hooda called for Haryana to be a co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, given its athletes' significant medal contributions. He criticized the central government for underfunding Haryana, despite its high sports output and significant tax contributions. Hooda also highlighted issues in employment and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Hooda expressed his dissatisfaction on Tuesday over Haryana's exclusion as a co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, advocating for the state credited with securing a significant portion of India's medals in major sporting events.

Hooda criticized the central government for neglecting Haryana, citing the state's minimal budget allocations despite high sports performance and significant tax contributions. He revealed that Haryana's sports infrastructure suffers from underfunding, leading to deteriorating stadiums and inadequate equipment.

Addressing broader issues, Hooda pointed out the skewed toll tax and GST revenue distribution, impacting Haryana's fiscal returns. He raised concerns over the MGNREGA implementation and alleged inequality in state vs. out-of-state employment through the Haryana Public Service Commission.

