Cultural Symphony: China-Cambodia's Harmonious Ties

The Perceiving China & Cambodia Cultural Activities showcased vast cultural exchanges from December 13-16, 2025. Hosted by China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., events included a cultural bazaar and symposium, celebrated artistic exchanges, and launched a youth vlog competition, enhancing China-Cambodia relations and mutual cultural understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:18 IST
The Perceiving China & Cambodia Cultural Activities, held from December 13 to 16, 2025, injected fresh energy into the bond between China and Cambodia. Organized by China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., the events featured a cultural bazaar, symposium, and the launch of the 'China–Cambodia Youth Speak' Vlog Competition.

Attracting vast crowds, the cultural bazaar showcased both nations' rich heritage, with displays including Chinese and Cambodian crafts, innovative products, and foods. Participants, including locals and tourists, experienced firsthand the vibrant cultural synergy that defines China-Cambodia relations.

Experts at the China-Cambodia relation symposium, hosted by the Royal Academy of Cambodia, delved into enhancing strategic cooperation. The event emphasized the importance of civic connectivity, language education, and tourism cooperation to bolster the countries' shared future. The youth-focused vlog competition further cemented these cultural exchanges and collaborative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

