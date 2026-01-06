Legal Hurdles for 'Jana Nayagan': Madras High Court Intervenes

The Madras High Court has scheduled further hearings for a plea by the creators of 'Jana Nayagan,' starring Vijay, who seek a censor certificate for release on January 9.

Justice P T Asha has requested the Central Board of Film Certification to provide a copy of the 'complaint' claiming the film 'hurts religious sentiments' during a session on Wednesday.

The filmmakers indicated that the film was sent for 'review' after an initial U/A certification recommendation. The next hearing is set for January 7.

