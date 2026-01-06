Left Menu

Legal Hurdles for 'Jana Nayagan': Madras High Court Intervenes

The Madras High Court will continue to hear, on January 7, the case concerning the movie 'Jana Nayagan' seeking a censor certificate for a January 9 release. The court asked the CBFC to present a complaint alleging the film hurts religious sentiments; the film was previously recommended for a U/A certification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:20 IST
Legal Hurdles for 'Jana Nayagan': Madras High Court Intervenes
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has scheduled further hearings for a plea by the creators of 'Jana Nayagan,' starring Vijay, who seek a censor certificate for release on January 9.

Justice P T Asha has requested the Central Board of Film Certification to provide a copy of the 'complaint' claiming the film 'hurts religious sentiments' during a session on Wednesday.

The filmmakers indicated that the film was sent for 'review' after an initial U/A certification recommendation. The next hearing is set for January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

 India
2
Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

 India
3
Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

 United States
4
Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Consp...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026