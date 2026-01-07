Left Menu

Madras High Court Reserves Order on Vijay Starrer 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Certificate Petition

The Madras High Court has reserved its order on a petition by KVN Productions seeking a 'UA 16+' censor certificate for the film "Jana Nayagan" starring Vijay. Disputes arose as the censor board's panel contested over 14 scenes. Despite alterations, the certificate remains pending.

The Madras High Court has reserved its decision regarding a petition from KVN Productions, which demands a 'UA 16+' censor certificate for the film 'Jana Nayagan.' This movie, starring noted actor Vijay, is amidst a legal struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sunderesan presented a complaint filed by a panel member after reviewing the film. The Censor Board suggested reviewing the committee's recommendations due to issues with 14 scenes. Consequently, the certification decision has been delayed and referred to a Review Committee.

Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions, argued against the review's legitimacy based solely on one complaint when a majority approved the certificate. He further criticized the lack of transparency in the review process. With a substantial investment and a publicized release date of January 9 coinciding with the Pongal festival, the producers are hopeful the court will intervene to hasten the process.

