Madras High Court Reserves Order on Vijay Starrer 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Certificate Petition

The Madras High Court has reserved its decision regarding a petition from KVN Productions, which demands a 'UA 16+' censor certificate for the film 'Jana Nayagan.' This movie, starring noted actor Vijay, is amidst a legal struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sunderesan presented a complaint filed by a panel member after reviewing the film. The Censor Board suggested reviewing the committee's recommendations due to issues with 14 scenes. Consequently, the certification decision has been delayed and referred to a Review Committee.

Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions, argued against the review's legitimacy based solely on one complaint when a majority approved the certificate. He further criticized the lack of transparency in the review process. With a substantial investment and a publicized release date of January 9 coinciding with the Pongal festival, the producers are hopeful the court will intervene to hasten the process.