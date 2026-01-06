Left Menu

Amitav Ghosh Explores Intimacy and Identity in Latest Novel 'Ghost-Eye'

Amitav Ghosh reflects on the profound themes of cultural identity, intimacy, and memory in his latest novel 'Ghost-Eye'. The book explores the rich tapestry of Calcutta and the global resonance of Bengali language, while delving into humanity's deep connection with food and the environment.

  • Country:
  • India

Amitav Ghosh, celebrated author of both fiction and non-fiction, delves into themes of loss, memory, and planetary fragility in his latest work, 'Ghost-Eye'. In a conversation in Delhi, Ghosh lamented the decline of Delhi University and discussed his novel as a love letter to his childhood home, Calcutta.

The book not only explores reincarnation and memory but also reflects on food's deep significance, a topic often neglected by 'serious' writers due to its association with marginalized women's work. Ghosh emphasized food's fundamental role in humanity's connection to the earth.

The novel, published by HarperCollins India, features a gripping narrative that swiftly came to life, revolving around a young girl with past life memories. Ghosh will tour major Indian cities to promote the book, continuing his tradition of weaving intricate global narratives through his 'Bengali storytelling voice'.

